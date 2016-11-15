BRIEF-Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical, ups sole stake in Cognizant
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical Co of 3.55 million shares- sec filing
Nov 15 Stern Groep NV :
* Reports Q3 net revenue of 258.5 million euros ($277.2 million), up 1.2 percent
* Q3 profit after taxes is 2.1 million euros versus 2.0 million euros a year ago
* Q3 operating result is 3.7 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a year ago
* Result in Q4 will not be as high as the result of Q4 2015
* FY result expected to be more or less equal as result in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pQjbgG) Further company coverage: