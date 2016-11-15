BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Netflix
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple Inc of 1,400 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Great-west Lifeco Inc
* Great-West Lifeco announces expense reductions at Putnam Investments
* Great-West Lifeco Inc - Putnam Investments will be undertaking us$65 mln in expense reductions, aligning its resources
* Great-West Lifeco Inc - Putnam Investments will be undertaking us$65 mln in expense reductions, aligning its resources
* Great-west Lifeco Inc -Says small number of investment management professionals will be leaving company
* Great-West Lifeco - firm will be reducing its staff by nearly eight percent (approximately 115 positions)
* Great-West Lifeco - Putnam will address cost across its enterprise through reduction in staff, elimination of certain non-core business programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon of 5,500 shares - SEC filing