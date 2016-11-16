Nov 16 Bank BPH SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Moody's has assigned to the company
first time Ba2/Not Prime long- and short-term issuer ratings
* The rating agency has also withdrawn BPH's Ba2/Not Prime
deposits ratings
* The outlook on BPH's long-term issuer ratings is stable
while the previous outlook on the bank's deposit ratings was
negative
* The change in Moody's ratings is the consequence of the
sale and spin-off of Bank BPH's core business to Alior Bank SA
(not rated by Moody's), following which BPH was put
into wind-down by its owner, General Electric Company (GE; A1,
stable)
* Moody's also announced the reduction of credit risk
assessment to level b2 from ba3 reflecting the much reduced
balance-sheet and low profitability of its operations, which are
fully wholesale funded, elevating the downside risks to BPH's
standalone profile during the prolonged wind-down period
* Its ba2 adjusted BCA, which now incorporates very high
assumptions from affiliate support of the bank's owner GE, has
been affirmed
