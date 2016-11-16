UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 CI Games SA :
* Said on Monday that its management board resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of series G shares
* To issue no less than 100,000 and no more than 1.1 million series G shares via private offer
* Plans to allocate major part of proceeds to be raised through series G shares issue to global marketing of "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)