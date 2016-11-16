Nov 16 PBG SA :

* Said on Tuesday that following registration of its capital increase through series H shares issue under conversion of debt into shares within the arrangement with creditors, Jerzy Wisniewski acquired 173,148,310 series H shares at 0.02 zloty per share

* After the conversion of privileged series A shares and acquisition of series H shares, Jerzy Wisniewski owns 177,029,534 shares of the company representing 22.97 pct stake

* Before registration of the company's capital increase and statute changes, Jerzy Wisniewski, together with his wife Malgorzata Wisniewska, owned 27.17 pct of stake

* Under the arrangement with creditors, Bank Zachodni WBK SA acquired 61,332,520 shares of the company

* After the transaction, Bank Zachodni WBK holds 7.96 pct stake in PBG

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.1507 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)