Nov 16 PBG SA :
* Said on Tuesday that following registration of its capital
increase through series H shares issue under conversion of debt
into shares within the arrangement with creditors, Jerzy
Wisniewski acquired 173,148,310 series H shares at 0.02 zloty
per share
* After the conversion of privileged series A shares and
acquisition of series H shares, Jerzy Wisniewski owns
177,029,534 shares of the company representing 22.97 pct stake
* Before registration of the company's capital increase and
statute changes, Jerzy Wisniewski, together with his wife
Malgorzata Wisniewska, owned 27.17 pct of stake
* Under the arrangement with creditors, Bank Zachodni WBK SA
acquired 61,332,520 shares of the company
* After the transaction, Bank Zachodni WBK holds 7.96 pct
stake in PBG
($1 = 4.1507 zlotys)
