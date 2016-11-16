Nov 16 Myasokombinat Irkutskiy :

* Reported on Tuesday 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 419.3 million roubles ($6.40 million) versus 591.2 million roubles year ago

* 9-month net profit to RAS of 63.7 million roubles versus loss of 59.8 million roubles year ago

($1 = 65.5050 roubles)