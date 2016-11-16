US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 16 Gayatri Projects Ltd
* Sembcorp Gayatri Power concludes construction of its first 660 MW unit
* 2nd unit of 660 MW expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ggqQVe Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)