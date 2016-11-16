Nov 16 Mr Bricolage SA :

* Introduces new strategic plan called REBOND

* Plans to divest its 87 directly-owned stores to member-entrepreneurs whose know-how in operational management is a guarantee of their future performance

* This resizing of the integrated store portfolio will give the group additional leeway to invest and develop its business

* REBOND plans to accelerate the sale of part of the integrated stores portfolio to members and the closing of 17 integrated stores in a critical situation in 2017

* Some 30 stores are sold as they are within two years

* As of 2017, Mr. Bricolage Group plans to invest 13 million euros ($13.93 million) in another 30 shops before they will be sold

* Elimination of 238 of the group's 2,507 jobs

* Provisions related to the plan are estimated at around eur 65 million; these provisions will impact 2016 results