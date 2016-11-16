Nov 16 (IFR) - China's US$26trn debt mountain poses a threat
to financial stability similar to that of securitised subprime
mortgages and other perilous off-balance sheet lending in 2007,
according to former UK financial regulatory boss Adair Turner.
"The debt of households, corporates and government in China
has gone from 160% of GDP in 2007 to 240% in 2015, similar to
the US and other advanced economies and far above other emerging
market countries' levels," he said.
Turner, who was speaking as chairman of a working group at
financial regulatory expert group the G30, warned that much of
this debt was held off balance sheet such as in trust funds, and
drew parallels to pre-credit crisis structures.
"Some of these structures and activities are eerily
reminiscent of those seen in the developed world before 2008:
the opaque links between banks and shadow banks and the
unspecified commitment to provide liquidity support. The risks
may be as great now as before the 2008 crisis," he said.
Turner was presenting a new G30 study titled 'Shadow banking
and capital markets: risks and opportunities', which pointed to
other areas of concern such as increased leverage, with fixed
income arbitrage funds now borrowing 4.7 times their assets.
There were some areas of improvement, however. The report
said a increase in corporates raising debt through bond issues
or privately placed debt was less risky than the securitised
structures seen before the crisis.
"This development could in principle represent a more stable
and less risky form of credit extension than bank lending," said
the study.
The G30 authors said the higher overall level of debt to GDP
remained a risk to global financial stability.
"This rising real economy leverage in itself creates
macroeconomic risks, but also makes it more important to
identify whether the particular form of debt or the particular
ways in which credit flows are intermediated or managed are
contributing further to the inherent risks," it said.
It said regulators should look at the huge growth in
dollar-denominated emerging market debt, which has nearly
trebled to US$20trn over the last eight years; the role of asset
managers in illiquid credit markets; as well as the particular
structure of Chinese nonbank lending.
Turner said the Chinese authorities currently had capacity
to bail out troubled borrowers and capital controls meant there
was limited international lending to such debtors but said this
needed careful monitoring.
"The Chinese authorities have essentially organised a form
of bail-outs and are underpinning the system. But there are
higher concerns that if there is more private debt and no
capital controls then these issues could be linked to the rest
of the system," he said.
"This could lead to a run on the rembini and have
repercussions for financial stability. Then we would all be very
worried indeed."
