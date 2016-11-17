BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Prosta Tower, signed a preliminary agreement with a Germany-based company to sell land, rights to building "Prosta Tower" and other assets and rights
* The total net purchase price will be set in the final agreement; it is estimated at 26.7 million euros ($28.54 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)