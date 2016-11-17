BRIEF-Western Gas names Jaime Casas new CFO
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
Nov 17 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:
* Expects to accelerate acquisitions pace in view of solid group financial structure.
* Tourism business in France will stabilise this year after FY 2015/16 was hurt by security fears, floods, strikes but CEO says "not expecting miracles" in France.
* Expects upturn in its remote sites business in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results