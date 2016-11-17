BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group updates on bank tax levy
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
LONDON Nov 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** Spreadbetters see flat to higher open for European stocks
** Asian shares nudge higher, dollar eases
** Ahold Q3 core earnings up but miss expectations (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Prosecutor's office says investigation ongoing (Updates with comment from public prosecutor and Deutsche Boerse, details from report)