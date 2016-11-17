BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Playway SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment agreement with Maciej Latocha, Jacek Polaczek and Lukasz Staporek, the current partners in Rejected Games Sp. z o.o.
* Under the agreement the company will buy new shares in Rejected Games for 249,945 zlotys ($59,940)
* After transaction the company will have 57 pct stake in Rejected Games
* Rejected Games is engaged in creation of the computer game "Mr. Prepper"
($1 = 4.1699 zlotys)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)