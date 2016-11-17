Nov 17 Playway SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment agreement with Maciej Latocha, Jacek Polaczek and Lukasz Staporek, the current partners in Rejected Games Sp. z o.o.

* Under the agreement the company will buy new shares in Rejected Games for 249,945 zlotys ($59,940)

* After transaction the company will have 57 pct stake in Rejected Games

* Rejected Games is engaged in creation of the computer game "Mr. Prepper"

