BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Sasa Polyester :
* Signs credit agreement with Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi for 77 million euros ($82.36 million) for financing of investment project that will increase current annual 160,000 tonnes fiber production capacity to 510,000 tonnes until 2019
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO