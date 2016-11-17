BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group updates on bank tax levy
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
Nov 17Warsaw Stock Exchage (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to resume trading of shares of B2Bpartner SA, Inno-Gene SA and Provecta IT SA as of Nov. 17 as the companies published their quarterly reports for Q3 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2g11FTX
Further company coverage:,,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Prosecutor's office says investigation ongoing (Updates with comment from public prosecutor and Deutsche Boerse, details from report)