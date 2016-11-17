BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Sodexo CFO Marc Rolland tells analysts:
* Says Q1 FY 2016/17 will be very tough versus year-ago quarter, which included Rugby World Cup contract
* Says Q1 likely to be "very small to slightly negative" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)