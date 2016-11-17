Nov 17 Universal American Corp :

* Wellcare to acquire Universal American Corp.

* Deal for $10.00 per share of common stock

* Transaction is expected to be funded by Wellcare through available cash on hand

* Transaction expected to be accretive to Wellcare's earnings

* Deal expected to produce $0.70-$0.80 of accretion to Wellcare in second year after closing

* Wellcare expects annual synergies of approximately $25 million to $30 million by 2019 from deal

* Proposed price for Universal American's common shares implies an equity value of approximately $600 million

* Deal is expected to produce $0.60 to $0.70 of accretion to Wellcare's adjusted earnings per share in first year after closing

* Acquisition is expected to add about 65,000 MA members in Houston-Beaumont, Texas to Wellcare's medicare health plans membership

* With retirement of company's preferred shares and its convertible debt, transaction would be valued at approximately $800 million

* Acquisition expected to add about 14,000 MA members in northeast, primarily in New York, to Wellcare's medicare health plans membership