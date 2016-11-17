BRIEF-SciVision Biotech to issue 1st overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 mln
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million
Nov 17 BrainCool AB (publ) :
* Receives grant from Vinnova of 500,000 Swedish crowns ($54,359.05) for clinical study to prevent oral mucositis
Source text: bit.ly/2fzS0oM
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.1981 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 24