BRIEF-SciVision Biotech to issue 1st overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 mln
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million
Nov 17 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :
* EU grants 2.1 million euro ($2.24 million) to Phase Holographic Imaging and Malmö University with partners for joint cancer research
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 24