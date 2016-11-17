Nov 17 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) :

* University Hospital in Mainz, Germany and Pharmacolog signed agreements regarding the use of DrugLog in the preparation and dosage of intravenous drugs at hospital pharmacies

* The agreement includes the implementation of around 1,000 tests with DrugLog, with the option to extend the agreement for additional tests

