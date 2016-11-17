Nov 17 Intuit Inc :
* Intuit reports first-quarter revenue up 9 percent
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $778 million versus $713 million
* Grew total QuickBooks online subscribers 41 percent to
more than 1.6 million subscribers in Q1
* Sees Q2 revenue $1.045 billion to $1.065 billion
* Sees Q2 ending quickbooks online subscribers of
approximately 1.77 million
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 to $0.36
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Fiscal 2017 GAAP earnings per share include impact of
early adoption of new accounting standard update for share-based
compensation
* Expect accounting change to reduce gaap tax rate from
approximately 34 percent to approximately 32 percent for full
fiscal 2017
* Q1 revenue view $756.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
