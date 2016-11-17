Nov 17 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc

* Sees FY 2017 net income as a percent of sales of 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $40 million to $48 million

* Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 sales $181 million versus i/b/e/s view $184.1 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY diluted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.58

* FY same store sales rose 1.7 percent

* Sees 2017 daily average comparable store sales growth -1.0% to 1.0%

