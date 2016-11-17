BRIEF-Bombardier launches Ka-band high-speed internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc
* Sees FY 2017 net income as a percent of sales of 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent
* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $40 million to $48 million
* Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2017 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 sales $181 million versus i/b/e/s view $184.1 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.3 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY diluted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.58
* FY same store sales rose 1.7 percent
* Sees 2017 daily average comparable store sales growth -1.0% to 1.0%
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds Dalli/Mr Green comment to report first run on May 21)