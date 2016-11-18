CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18Hofseth Biocare :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 operating revenues of 3.6 million Norwegian crowns ($420,000) versus 16.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 41.2 million crowns versus loss 11.5 million crowns
* Q3 operating expenses amounted to 49.2 million crowns (32.3 million crowns year ago), including inventory write-offs of 25.9 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5721 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.