CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Industrial Milk Company SA :
* Reported on Thursday 9-month revenue of $80.3 million versus $100.2 million a year ago
* 9-month operating profit was $46.2 million versus $52.1 million a year ago
* 9-month net profit was $17.1 million versus $21.1 million a year ago
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of $122 million, FY 2016 EBITDA of $55 million
* Expects total debt at the end of 2016 to be at $100 mln +/- $3 mln
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.