Nov 18 KAP Beteiligungs AG :

* Said on Thursday Daun & Cie. AG and SvR Capital GmbH will dispose their stakes in KAP Beteiligungs to acquisition vehicle Project Diamant Bidco AG (currently still under the brand name Blitz F16-592 AG) by year-end

* Daun & Cie. AG will reduce its stake from 38.9 pct by 37.6 pct and SvR Capital GmbH will fully dispose its stake of 15.4 pct

