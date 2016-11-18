CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Italia Independent Group SpA :
* Said on Thursday that 1.2 million ordinary shares were subscribed for the total value of 4.0 million euros ($4.24 million), corresponding to about 81.2 percent of the offer
* Majority shareholder Lapo Edovard Elkann has ensured the complete success of the recapitalisation operation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.