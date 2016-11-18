Nov 18Miraculum SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management decided to increase share capital by 6 million zlotys ($1.43 million) through issue of 2.0 million series B shares at the issue price of 3 zloty per share

* The shares will be offered via a private subscription without pre-emptive rights

($1 = 4.1914 zlotys)