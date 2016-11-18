Nov 18 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA :

* Said on Thursday it filed in the court of Milan the final proposal of composition with creditors which keeps the company in business

* The proposal envisages: the full payment of the prededuction, the full payment to privileged creditors, the satisfaction of unsecured creditors for at least 30 percent

