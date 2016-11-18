BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA :
* Said on Thursday it filed in the court of Milan the final proposal of composition with creditors which keeps the company in business
* The proposal envisages: the full payment of the prededuction, the full payment to privileged creditors, the satisfaction of unsecured creditors for at least 30 percent
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )