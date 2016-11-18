Nov 18 S4E SA :

* Following ABC Data's purchase of the controlling stake in S4E through purchase of SPV Sail Sp. z o.o. , S4E announces further changes in its shareholder structure

* Cyprus-based Ingalil Holdings Limited sold all its shares in the company on Nov. 15, previously it hold 30.18 pct stake

* Following the sale of 58,500 shares of SPV Sail to ABC Data, Bartosz Stebnicki, S4E's supervisory board member, and his wife, Joanna Gawad-Stebnicka, do not own any of the company's shares

* Also on Nov. 15, IdB Polska Sp. z o.o. sold 70,000 of S4E shares and IT.EXPERT Sp. z o.o sold 53,749 of S4E shares to SPV Sail at 15.0 zlotys per share

* Both IdB Polska and IT.EXPERT are affiliated with Bartosz Stebnicki

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)