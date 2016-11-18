Nov 18 STMicroelectronics CEO Carlo
Bozotti told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom
Conference in Barcelona:
* CEO says reaffirms that company is focused on organic
growth rather than m&a
* CEO says investing in automotive is top priotrity for our
company
* CEO says all the company's product groups are now
contributing to year-over-year growth
* CEO says "i believe we have all the elements to make a
difference next year" in terms of stm results
* CEO says "this year we are going to grow as reported in
2016 over 2015" with acceleration in h2
* CEO says growth was largely tied to market conditions in
q2 and q3 rather than company's own efforts
* CEO says u.s. Business climate is strong; china is good
and europe is also good
Further company coverage:
(Frankfurt Newsroom)