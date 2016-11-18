Nov 18 Destination Xl Group Inc :
* Destination XL Group, Inc. reports third-quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q3 loss per share $0.09
* Q3 sales $101.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $30.0 million
in fiscal 2016
* Company is reducing its sales and ebitda guidance for
fiscal 2016
* Sees borrowings at end of fiscal 2016 in range of $60.0 to
$66.0 million
* For FY 2016 maintains earnings guidance, on a gaap basis,
of breakeven to loss of $0.09 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $442.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly DXL retail stores delivered positive 2.3% comparable
sales growth, a 2-year stack of 11.5%
* Sees FY 2016 total sales of $451.0 million to $457.0
million with a total comparable sales increase in range of 1.0%
to 2.0%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: