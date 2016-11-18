BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Corem Property Group :
* Expands property portfolio in Malmo and Stockholm with over 20,000 square meters of warehouse and office space
* In Stockholm region acquires leasehold to Elektra 27 in Västberga industrial area, Hägersten
* In Region Syd, Malmö, acquires property Kajan 37 in Limhamn
* Properties are acquired in company form with total underlying property value of 145 million Swedish crowns ($15.71 million)
* Total rental value of both properties is about 19 million crowns per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2299 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )