BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 New Equity Venture Int. AB :
* Says its affiliated co Aerowash AB carries out new share issue prior to planned listing on Nasdaq First North
* Says would subscribe for its share in Aerowash new share issue
* Currently holds 26 pct of share capital in Aerowash
Source text: bit.ly/2fbncu5
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )