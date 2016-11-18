Nov 17 Companhia de Fiacao e Tecidos Cedro e Cachoeira (Cedro) :

* Said on Thursday that its administration decided to sign a memorandum of understanding for the sale of Pacifico Mascarenhas small hydro power station

* To use resources for optimization of its capital structure

Source text: bit.ly/2g2xdr5

