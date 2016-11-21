BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Nearmap Ltd
* Company continues to evaluate options for raising capital to accelerate its growth plans
* Response to market speculation
* Has become aware of speculation concerning company undertaking a proposed capital raising
* No decision with respect to whether to seek further funding has been made
* "nearmap does not require new capital in order to progress its existing business plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility