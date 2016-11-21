Nov 21 Intertainment AG :

* Said on Friday shows FY 2015 net loss 450,000 euros, unchanged against the adjusted figures for 2014

* Little operating business of Intertainment in 2015, FY revenue at 6,000 euros ($6,360.00) vs 11,000 euros in 2014

* AGM postponed till Jan. 16, 2017

