BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
(Refiles to correct the date to Friday from Sunday in the first bullet.)
Nov 21 Comperia SA :
* Reported on Friday Q3 revenue of 6.1 million zlotys ($1.46 million) versus 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 653,000 zlotys versus loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 loss was lower year on year due to growth in revenue and lower fixed costs
($1 = 4.1814 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility