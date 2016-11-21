(Refiles to correct the date to Friday from Sunday in the first bullet.)

Nov 21 Comperia SA :

* Reported on Friday Q3 revenue of 6.1 million zlotys ($1.46 million) versus 3.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss of 653,000 zlotys versus loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 loss was lower year on year due to growth in revenue and lower fixed costs

