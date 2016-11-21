BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Telforceone SA :
* Reported on Friday Q3 revenue of 89.7 million zlotys ($21.46 million) versus 63.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.1800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility