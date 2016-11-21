BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Summary:
** European equity index futures up 0.1-0.3 percent
** Aixtron says U.S. opposes China deal on security grounds
** Novartis buys Selexys Pharmaceuticals
** STOXX 600 fell 0.4 pct on Friday (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
