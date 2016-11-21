Nov 21 Turk Telekomunikasyon AS :

* Unit Avea Iletisim Hizmetleri signed a long-term loan agreement with BNP Paribas, Raiffeissen, and Unicredit under the insurance coverage of Finnvera (Finnish export credit agency) and under Türk Telekom guarantee

* The purpose of the loan is to finance LTE related investments

* The amount of the facility is 90 million euros ($95.60 million), maturity is 9 years and interest rate is EURIBOR + 0.38% per annum

