* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Opera Software Chief Executive Lars Boilesen told Reuters on Monday:
* It's "highly unlikely" the company will make more acquisitions
* Will focus on developing Opera's remaining units after the recent sale of consumer business
* Is certain that Opera's Skyfire unit will turn profitable in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility