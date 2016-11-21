BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Summary:
** European shares rise in choppy trade
** Commodity price rise helps miners, energy stocks
** Wall Street gains helps STOXX 600 to day's high
** Europe sees losses in defensive sectors
** Italy blue chip index hits 6-week lows on political, bank worries
** UK midcaps Essentra, Mitie slump after warnings
** Chip designer Aixtron falls as US regulator opposes China takeover
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.