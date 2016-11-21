BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 A2micile Europe SA :
* Q3 revenue 19.3 million euros ($20.47 million) versus 17.7 million euros year ago
* Confirms target for revenue for 2017 of 100 million euros and for EBITDA margin percentage of around 5 percent Source text: bit.ly/2gdCaix Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility