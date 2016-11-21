Nov 21 A2micile Europe SA :

* Q3 revenue 19.3 million euros ($20.47 million) versus 17.7 million euros year ago

* Confirms target for revenue for 2017 of 100 million euros and for EBITDA margin percentage of around 5 percent Source text: bit.ly/2gdCaix Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)