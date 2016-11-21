BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2016 third quarter results
* Poydras Gaming Finance - Q3 net loss of $2.9 million compared with net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2015 and net loss of $946,103 in Q2 2016
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - qtrly revenue of $3.9 million representing an increase of 26.9% compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.