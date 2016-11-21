Nov 21 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2016 third quarter results

* Poydras Gaming Finance - Q3 net loss of $2.9 million compared with net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2015 and net loss of $946,103 in Q2 2016

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - qtrly revenue of $3.9 million representing an increase of 26.9% compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: