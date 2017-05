Nov 22 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to admit to trade on regulated market of WSE 1,130,000 rights on series I shares of Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych SA (BIK) IPO-BIK.WA as of Nov. 23

* Decided that rights on BIK's shares will be traded under the short name "BIUROIK-PDA" and ticker "BIKA"

Source text - bit.ly/2fXB1KL

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)