Nov 22AFI Development Plc < >:
* Says net loss for 9 months of 2016 amounted to $55.7
million, against a loss of $20.7 million in 9 months of 2015,
largely due to valuation losses in H1 2016
* 9-month revenue, including proceeds from the sale of
trading properties, reached $114.4 million, a 58% increase
year-on-year
* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of
Sept. 30 stood at $20.4 million
* Net operating income declined to $37.8 million in 9 months
of 2016, from $41.0 million year ago, mainly due to the rouble
depreciation
* In Q1 2017 plans to launch two other residential projects,
Bolshaya Pochtovaya (total gross buildable area of 170,000 sq.m)
and Botanic Garden (total gross buildable area of 255,000 sq.m)
- Lev Leviev, Executive Chairman
