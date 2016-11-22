Nov 22 George Weston Ltd:
* George Weston Limited reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C $2.06
* Q3 earnings per share C $1.97
* Qtrly sales $14,605 million versus $14,386 million
* Now expects to make capital investments in Weston foods of
approximately $210 million in 2016 compared to $275 million
previously stated
* Weston foods took restructuring charges in quarter
relating to plans to close manufacturing facilities in Canada
and U.S.
* Weston foods sees increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 when
compared to 2015
* Loblaw expects to deliver positive same-store sales and
stable gross margin in its retail segment for 2016
* Q3 revenue view C $14.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For 2016, Loblaw expects to invest approximately $1.3
billion in capital expenditures including $1.0 billion in its
retail segment
