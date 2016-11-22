Nov 22 Hormel Foods Corp:

* Hormel foods achieves record fourth quarter and full year results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.68 - $1.74

* Q4 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.64 billion

* Qtrly grocery products operating profit up 5 percent; volume up 12 percent dollar sales up 16 percent

* Qtrly specialty foods operating profit down 10 percent; volume down 29 percent ; dollar sales down 20 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit up 51 percent; volume up 9 percent; dollar sales up 8 percent

* Qtrly jennie-o turkey store operating profit up 26 percent; volume up 32 percent; dollar sales up 29 percent

* Fiscal 2017 earnings guidance range at $1.68 to $1.74 per share

* Qtrly diluted EPS up 22 percent from Non-Gaap adjusted diluted EPS of $0.37

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S