Nov 22 Dollar Tree Inc :
* Dollar Tree Inc reports results for the third quarter
fiscal 2016
* Says Q3 operating performance was near top end of Q3 EPS
guidance range of $0.76 to $0.82
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.67 to $3.76
* Q3 earnings per share $0.72
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $5.59 billion to $5.69 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $20.67 billion to $20.77 billion
* Q3 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.07 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.24 to $1.33
* Qtrly same-store sales increased 1.7 pct
* Sees low single-digit increases in same-store sales for
dollar tree and family dollar segments in Q4
* FY earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $20.86
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $5.62
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating performance of $0.81 per diluted share
