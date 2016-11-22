Nov 22 Everysport Media Group :

* Settles convertible loan of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.71 million) issued in connection with acquisition of Daytime Media House AB (DMH) in June 2016

* Has agreed with sellers of DMH, Nordic Growth Capital (NGC), on conversion of loan

* NGC to convert loan of 25 million crowns into 26.0 million shares in Everysport at conversion price of 0.96 crown per share

* NGC will afterwards sell 16 million shares in Everysport to increase diversification of Everysport shareholder base

* NGC offer will be directed towards public in Sweden

* Subscription price to be 8 pct lower than volume weighted average share price in period Nov. 22 - Dec. 5 but no less than 1.15 crown

* NGC will also sell about 5 million shares to some external investors; proceeds would be allocated to Everysport as unconditional shareholder contribution

* Following transactions NGC will remain major shareholder in Everysport

($1 = 9.2133 Swedish crowns)