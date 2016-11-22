Nov 22 Everysport Media Group :
* Settles convertible loan of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.71 million)
issued in connection with acquisition of Daytime Media House AB (DMH) in June
2016
* Has agreed with sellers of DMH, Nordic Growth Capital (NGC), on conversion
of loan
* NGC to convert loan of 25 million crowns into 26.0 million shares in
Everysport at conversion price of 0.96 crown per share
* NGC will afterwards sell 16 million shares in Everysport to increase
diversification of Everysport shareholder base
* NGC offer will be directed towards public in Sweden
* Subscription price to be 8 pct lower than volume weighted average share
price in period Nov. 22 - Dec. 5 but no less than 1.15 crown
* NGC will also sell about 5 million shares to some external investors;
proceeds would be allocated to Everysport as unconditional shareholder
contribution
* Following transactions NGC will remain major shareholder in Everysport
Source text: bit.ly/2fNzcm5 ; bit.ly/2f2jTXx
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.2133 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)